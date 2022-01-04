Quebec reports nearly 14,500 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday

On Tuesday, the Ministère de la Santé et des Services Sociaux reported 14,494 new COVID-19 cases in Quebec. This brings the total number of cases in the province to 665,822 since the pandemic began.

Public Health has also added 21 additional virus-related deaths over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the province to 11,732.

There are 1592 people hospitalized in the province — an increase of 196 since Monday.

The total number of Intensive Care Unit (ICU) patients has increased by four over the past 24 hours, now totalling 185 across the province.

Over 265,600 COVID-19 vaccines were administered in the province over the last day. Since December 2020, a total of 15,400,659 total vaccines have been distributed in Quebec.

As of January 4, Quebecers 55 years old and up can book booster shot appointments via the Clic Santé website — only if they have already received their second dose of a Health Canada-approved vaccine at least three months prior.