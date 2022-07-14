Quebec health officials to provide COVID-19 update today

Quebec health officials will provide the province with an update on the “current state of COVID-19” on Thursday afternoon.

Dr. Marie-France Raynault, Quebec’s Senior Strategic Advisor for Public Health, will hold a briefing on Thursday afternoon at 2 pm.

On Wednesday, Santé Quebec reported a 258-person increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations across the province. As of Wednesday morning, 2,164 new coronavirus cases had been added to the provincial tally, which now totals 1,116,831 since the start of the pandemic.

Quebec had also reported 11 new virus-related deaths for a total of 15,708 since March 2020.

Since the start of Quebec’s mass vaccine rollout, 20,145,116 doses have been administered to Quebecers.

Last week, Quebec’s Health Minister said getting COVID-19 booster shots should become “one of our habits.”

Christian Dubé said in French that getting boosted against coronavirus should become a way to “better live with the virus.”

The minister says the government currently doesn’t have any plans to implement new restrictions but reminds the public they need to “remain vigilant” against the virus.

On Thursday morning, Health Canda approved the country’s first COVID-19 vaccine for its last age group: children 5 years old and younger.