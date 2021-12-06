Quebec reports more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours

Quebec health officials have added 1,189 new COVID-19 cases to the province’s total over the past 24 hours.

To date, the total number of people infected in Quebec has risen to 455,825.

The Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux has also confirmed two additional virus-related deaths since Sunday.

Hospitalizations have increased by seven, totalling 226 across the province. The number of patients in intensive care has gone up by three since Sunday to 62.

Over the past 24 hours, 19,746 vaccine doses were administered, totalling 13,776,224 since December 2020. There have been 11,589 COVID-19-related deaths in Quebec since the pandemic began in March 2020.

Last week, the first two cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant were confirmed in Quebec.

Health Canada recently announced the authorization of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in kids aged five to 11.

Canada’s national COVID-19 death toll is now 29,757, along with 1,802,359 total cases.

More information regarding the Omicron COVID-19 variant in Quebec can be found on the website of the Institut national de santé publique du Québec.