Quebec reports more than 700 new COVID-19 cases over past day

More than 750 new cases have been added to Quebec’s COVID-19 total over the past day.

The Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux has confirmed 701 new coronavirus cases across the province since Thursday morning.

To date, the total number of people infected in Quebec since the pandemic began has risen to 406,429.

Public health has also reported two additional virus-related deaths over the past 24 hours.

Hospitalizations have increased by 15 since Thursday and now total 298. Patients in intensive care have increased by three throughout Quebec to 91.

Over the past 24 hours, 18,070 vaccine doses were administered, amounting to 12,818,218 since December 2020.

Throughout the pandemic, there have been 11,349 COVID-19 deaths in Quebec and 388,602 recoveries since March 2020.

Quebec’s Deputy Premier Geneviève Guilbault is expected to announce a ban on all anti-vaccine protests at hospitals, schools, daycares, and vaccination clinics on Thursday afternoon.

In a social media post, Premier François Legault said it’s “delicate” to restrict citizen’s right to protest but admitted, “there are limits.”

Canada’s COVID-19 death toll is now 27,592, along with 1,594,200 total cases.