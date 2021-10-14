Quebec reports more than 600 new COVID-19 over past 24 hours

More than 600 new cases have been added to Quebec’s COVID-19 case total over the past 24 hours.

The Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux has confirmed 644 new coronavirus cases across the province since Tuesday morning.

To date, the total number of people infected in Quebec during the pandemic has risen to 417,832.

Public health also reports two additional virus-related deaths over the past 24 hours.

Hospitalizations have remained stable since yesterday at a total of 298. Patients in intensive care have increased by one throughout Quebec, totalling 76.

Over the past 24 hours, 11,774 vaccine doses were administered, amounting to 13,055,771 since December 2020.

Throughout the pandemic, there have been 11,431 COVID-19-related deaths in Quebec and 401,287 recoveries since March 2020.

The Quebec government has pushed back mandating COVID-19 vaccines for healthcare workers across the province.

Despite repeated claims that they would not, Health Minister Christian Dubé said on Wednesday morning that healthcare workers in the province now have until November 15 to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Initially, in September, Dubé gave healthcare workers until October 15 to be fully vaccinated or risk suspension without pay.

The distribution of COVID-19 cases in Quebec by age group is as follows:

The distribution of provincial deaths per age group is as follows:

Canada’s COVID-19 death toll is now 28,367, along with 1,670,241 total cases.