Since yesterday, 545 new COVID-19 cases have been added to Quebec’s total coronavirus tally by Quebec health officials.

To date, the total number of people infected in Quebec has risen to 430,940.

The Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux has confirmed six additional virus-related deaths since Monday.

Hospitalizations have decreased by six, totalling 219 across the province. Patients in intensive care have decreased by three since yesterday, totalling 45.

Over the past day, 9,406 vaccine doses were administered, amounting to 13,339,503 since December 2020.

There have been 11,528 COVID-19-related deaths in Quebec since the pandemic began in March 2020.

The federal government recently announced a new standardized COVID-19 vaccine passport system that would apply to travellers in Quebec and the rest of the country.

The distribution of COVID-19 cases in Quebec by age group is as follows:

The distribution of provincial deaths per age group is as follows:

Canada’s national COVID-19 death toll is now 29,193, along with 1,735,017 total cases.