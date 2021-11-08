Quebec reports more than 1,700 COVID-19 cases over the weekend

Since Friday, 1,764 new COVID-19 cases have been added to Quebec’s total coronavirus tally by Quebec health officials.

Of those new cases, 531 were reported in the last 24 hours.

To date, the total number of people infected in Quebec has risen to 430,395.

The Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux has confirmed four additional virus-related deaths since Sunday.

Hospitalizations have decreased by two, totalling 225 across the province. Patients in intensive care have decreased by two since yesterday, totalling 48.

Over the past day, 4,195 vaccine doses were administered, amounting to 13,329,219 since December 2020.

There have been 11,522 COVID-19-related deaths in Quebec since the pandemic began in March 2020.

The federal government recently announced a new standardized COVID-19 vaccine passport system that would apply to travellers in Quebec and the rest of the country.

The distribution of COVID-19 cases in Quebec by age group is as follows:

The distribution of provincial deaths per age group is as follows:

Canada’s national COVID-19 death toll is now 29,132, along with 1,727,686 total cases.