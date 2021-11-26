Quebec health officials have added 1,037 new COVID-19 cases to the province’s total over the past 24 hours.

This is the highest daily increase since May 2, 2021

To date, the number of people infected in Quebec has risen to 444,585.

The Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux has not confirmed any additional virus-related deaths since Thursday.

Hospitalizations have decreased by four, totalling 206 across the province. The number of patients in intensive care has fallen by two since yesterday, totalling 43.

Over the past day, 19,266 vaccine doses were administered, totalling 13,521,416 since December 2020. There have been 11,571 COVID-19-related deaths in Quebec since the pandemic began in March 2020.

Last week, Quebec Premier François Legault hinted that the province’s COVID-19 health measures could be lifted in early 2022.

Health Canada recently announced the authorization of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in kids aged five to 11.

The country’s public health agency also recently updated its mask recommendations.

The distribution of COVID-19 cases in Quebec by age group is as follows:

The distribution of provincial deaths per age group is as follows:

Canada’s national COVID-19 death toll is now 29,600, along with 1,777,814 total cases.