Quebec reports third straight day of less than 600 new COVID-19 cases

Quebec public health is reporting less than 600 new COVID-19 cases for the third consecutive day.

According to the Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux, 584 new coronavirus cases have been added to the total since Tuesday morning.

Public health has added eight additional COVID-19-related deaths to the provincial total, one of which was attributable to the past 24 hours and seven from earlier in May.

Since Tuesday, 71,485 COVID-19 vaccines were administered across the province for a total of 4,543,365 since December 2020.

Hospitalizations have decreased by 18 for a total of 466 across the province. Intensive care numbers have decreased by five for a total of 113.

There have now been 364,980 total coronavirus cases in Quebec, 11,058 deaths, 3,489,627 negative cases, and 347,387 COVID-19 recoveries since the pandemic began.

On Tuesday, Quebec Premier François Legault detailed the province’s two-month reopening plan.

The plan includes reopening restaurant terraces, venues, and lifting the nightly curfew by May 28, and allowing bars to reopen (outdoors) and sports to continue as of early June.

Legault said that by the end of August, people who are fully vaccinated will be able to go maskless inside public places.

The government says it is currently on track to have every adult in Quebec vaccinated (should they choose) by June 24.

The distribution of cases in Quebec by age group is as follows:

The distribution of provincial deaths per age group is as follows:

Canada’s COVID-19 death toll is now 25,018, along with 1,338,141 total cases.