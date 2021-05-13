No COVID-19 deaths reported in Quebec over the past 24 hours

Quebec public health is reporting zero new COVID-19 related deaths over the past day. The province is also reporting under 1,000 new coronavirus cases for the tenth day in a row.

According to the Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux, five new COVID-19 deaths have been added to the provincial tally, all attributed earlier in May.

In terms of cases, 781 new confirmations have brought the provincial total to 360,982 since last March.

Since Wednesday, 93,650 COVID-19 vaccines were administered across the province for a total of 4,014,843 since December 2020.

Hospitalizations have decreased by 10 for a total of 520 across the province. Intensive care numbers have decreased by five for a total of 121.

There are now 360,982 total coronavirus cases in Quebec, 11,017 deaths, 3,453,788 negative cases, and 342,170 COVID-19 recoveries since the pandemic began.

As of May 10, all Quebec citizens aged 30 and up can register for their COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

By Friday, May 14, the province’s youngest vaccine-eligible age group — those aged 18 to 24 — will be able to book vaccination appointments.

Health Minister Christian Dubé says the government will “without a doubt” meet its objective of fully vaccinating every interested adult by June 24.

Quebec Premier François Legault teased that opening restaurants in Orange Zones across Quebec could happen this month.

Legault said Quebec entered May “in good shape” and stressed that the key to a good summer is to get vaccinated. He said if numbers continue to improve, reducing restrictions in Montreal to the Orange Zone is possible by the end of the month.

The distribution of cases in Quebec by age group is as follows:

The distribution of provincial deaths per age group is as follows:

Canada’s COVID-19 death toll is now 24,766, along with 1,305,770 total cases.