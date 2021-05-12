Quebec public health is reporting less than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for the ninth day in a row.

According to the Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux, 745 new coronavirus cases have been added to the total since Tueday morning.

Public health has added 11 additional COVID-19-related deaths to the provincial total, three of which were attributable to the past 24 hours and eight from earlier in May.

Since Tuesday, 72,946 COVID-19 vaccines were administered across the province for a total of 3,918,884 since December 2020.

Hospitalizations have decreased by 10 for a total of 530 across the province. Intensive care numbers have decreased by two for a total of 126.

There are now 360,201 total coronavirus cases in Quebec, 11,012 deaths, 3,434,813 negative cases, and 341,433 COVID-19 recoveries since the pandemic began.

As of May 10, all Quebec citizens aged 30 and up can register for their COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

By Friday, May 14, the province’s youngest vaccine-eligible age group — those aged 18 to 24 — will be able to book vaccination appointments.

Health Minister Christian Dubé says the government will “without a doubt” meet its objective of fully vaccinating every interested adult by June 24.

Quebec Premier François Legault teased that opening restaurants in Orange Zones across Quebec could happen this month.

Legault said Quebec entered May “in good shape” and stressed that the key to a good summer is to get vaccinated. He said if numbers continue to improve, reducing restrictions in Montreal to the Orange Zone is possible by the end of the month.

Canada’s COVID-19 death toll is now 24,714, along with 1,299,572 total cases.