Zero new COVID-19 deaths reported over the past 24 hours in Quebec

Quebec is reporting zero COVID-19-related deaths across the province over the past 24 hours.

The Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux has added 127 new cases to the provincial tally, for a total of 374,222 across Quebec since the pandemic began.

Since Tuesday morning, 97,047 COVID-19 vaccines were administered across the province for a total of 7,572,965 since December 2020.

Hospitalizations have remained stable from the day before at 161 province-wide. Intensive care numbers also stayed the same at 40 across the province.

There have now been 11,198 deaths reported deaths in the province since the pandemic began, 3,689,234 negative cases, and 361,840 COVID-19 recoveries.

The majority of Quebec is now in Green Zone, with the remaining areas in Yellow Zone. No areas of the province are currently in Orange or Red Zones.

On Tuesday, Quebec Premier François Legault said the entire province will be in Green Zone as of Monday, June 28.

The premier said that as of Friday, June 25, people who are fully vaccinated can gather in private homes without wearing masks and as of June 28, ten people can gather indoors at 20 outdoors.

Restaurants and bars will also be able to increase capacity as of Monday: ten people at a table can dine together indoors and 20 outdoors.

“We can go from little parties to big ones,” said Legault in French. “We’ve reached our objectives.”

He also said that fully vaccinated people could be maskless in public spaces by the end of August.

Canada’s COVID-19 death toll is now 26,155, along with 1,410,206 total cases.