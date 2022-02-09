Quebec reports over 3,000 new COVID-19 cases, 31 new deaths

Since reporting its lowest daily COVID-19 case count of 2022 on Monday, Quebec has reported over 3,000 new COVID-19 cases and 31 additional deaths on Wednesday.

According to the Ministère de la Santé et des Services Sociaux, 3,361 new cases have been added to the provincial total over the past 24 hours.

Since March 2020, there have been 889,057 total cases and 13,582 deaths in the province.

As of Wednesday morning, there are 2,348 hospitalizations across the province, 171 of whom are in intensive care. Since Tuesday, hospitalizations have decreased by 32 and ICU numbers have decreased by seven.

Over the past day, 35,044 COVID-19 vaccines were administered in the province. Since December 2020, 18,061,383 total vaccines have been distributed in Quebec.

COVID-19 variant data can be found on the website of the Institut national de santé publique du Québec.

On Tuesday, Quebec unveiled details about its February reopening plan, including removing the maximum capacity on private gatherings — scheduled to go into effect this weekend.

Quebec Premier François Legault announced that as of February 14, competitive sports could resume, and restaurants can increase customer capacity to ten people per table.

The following week (February 21), all businesses can function at 100% except bars, taverns, and casinos, which will function at 50% when they’re permitted to reopen on February 28.

Legault says that the government will reassess its reopening plan by March 14, when dancing and singing will be allowed in the province and bars can function at 100%. The premier says as of now, the mask mandate and COVID-19 vaccine passport system will remain.