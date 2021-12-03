Quebec reports over highest COVID-19 case increase in 230 days

Quebec health officials have added 1,146 new COVID-19 cases to the province’s total. Today’s increase is the highest since April 17.

To date, the total number of people infected in Quebec has risen to 451,868.

The Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux has also confirmed two additional virus-related deaths since yesterday.

Hospitalizations have increased by three, totalling 230 across the province. The number of patients in intensive care has gone up by four since yesterday to 57.

Over the past 24 hours, 27,893 vaccine doses were administered, totalling 13,695,097 since December 2020. There have been 11,585 COVID-19-related deaths in Quebec since the pandemic began in March 2020.

On Monday, the first two cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant were confirmed in Quebec.

Health Canada recently announced the authorization of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in kids aged five to 11.

The distribution of COVID-19 cases in Quebec by age group is as follows:

The distribution of provincial deaths per age group is as follows:

Canada’s national COVID-19 death toll is now 29,737, along with 1,798,872 total cases.