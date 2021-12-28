On Tuesday, the Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux reported 12,833 new COVID-19 cases.

This is the highest single-day increase ever reported in Quebec.

#COVID19 – En date du 27 décembre, voici la situation au Québec: https://t.co/pwoUoaBgaF Statut vaccinal des nouveaux cas : Une erreur s’est glissée dans la compilation. Un correctif sera apporté et les données seront rendues disponibles plus tard. pic.twitter.com/crSBn0s8FW — Santé Québec (@sante_qc) December 28, 2021

Public health has also added 15 additional virus-related deaths over the past 24 hours.

Throughout the pandemic, there have been 559,270 total cases and 11,692 deaths in Quebec. There are 702 people hospitalized in the province, an increase of 88 since Monday morning.

The total number of Intensive Care Unit (ICU) patients has increased by six over the past 24 hours, now totalling 115 across the province.

Over 59,691 COVID-19 vaccines were administered in the province over the last day. Since December 2020, 15,005,169 total vaccines have been distributed.

After a rise in hospitalizations over the holidays the province’s Health Minister Christian Dubé has scheduled a 1 pm press conference for Tuesday, December 28.

As of December 27, anyone in Quebec in the 60+ age bracket can book an appointment for a booster shot. They can register through the Clic Santé website.

To be eligible, Quebecers must have received their second dose of a Health Canada-approved vaccine at least three months prior.

According to Santé Quebec, 28% of people aged 60 and up in the province have already received the third dose.