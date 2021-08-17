Quebec reports more than 300 new COVID-19 cases over past day

Quebec is reporting more than 300 new COVID-19 cases a day after reporting over 400 new coronavirus cases.

The Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux has added 323 new coronavirus cases to the provincial total over the past 24 hours.

Zero new virus-related death has been added to the provincial total in the past 24 hours.

Hospitalizations have increased by six since public health’s last update, for a total of 88 across the province. Patients in intensive care have remained at 27 throughout Quebec.

Over the past day, 43,831 vaccines were administered for a total of 11,857,273 since December 2020.

Over the course of the pandemic, there have been 11,242 deaths, 382,319 confirmed cases, 3,987,345 negative cases, and 368,106 COVID-19 recoveries.

Last week, Health Minister Christian Dubé announced more details concerning the COVID-19 vaccine passport that will be implemented in Quebec.

Once initiated, it will be the first of its kind in Canada.

Quebec Premier François Legault said the vaccine passport would be used for non-essential services and that “certain privileges” would be extended to fully vaccinated people in Quebec.

He says the uptick of coronavirus cases in the province is “worrisome.”

The distribution of cases in Quebec by age group is as follows:

The distribution of provincial deaths per age group is as follows:

Canada’s COVID-19 death toll is now 26,704, along with 1,451,969 total cases.