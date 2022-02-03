Quebec City police brace for trucker convoy headed towards capital

The arrival of an “unknown number” of protestors on their way towards Quebec City as of Thursday morning, is being highly anticipated by police.

A spokesperson for the Le Service de police de la Ville de Québec (SPVQ) told Daily Hive in a phone call that the police force is expecting a convoy of truckers, mirroring the demonstration that’s been taking place in Ottawa since last weekend.

The SPVQ confirmed the demonstration is in protest of Quebec’s public health measures.

The provincial police force says it is in contact with the organizers of the convoy and will “respect their right to protest.” The SPVQ confirms it has “a good relationship” with the organizers.

On Wednesday, SPVQ Deputy Director said no acts of vandalism, violence or criminal offences would be tolerated.

Premier François Legault said he is putting his “confidence into the police force” and said, “I am thinking of the Quebec City police, mayor, and potentially the help of the SQ [Sûreté du Québec].”

A Facebook page devoted to this weekend’s protest says the demonstration is to “put pressure on our side too” and urges protests to take place “in each province.”

The SPVQ says police forces are working to make sure everything takes place “safely,” and the spokesperson believes the demonstration could “last a few days,” similar to the ongoing protest in Ottawa.

Perhaps intentionally, this weekend’s protest in Quebec City will coincide with the capital’s Winter Carnival — marketed as the world’s largest outdoor winter festival — which starts on Friday.

Organizers of the carnival, which is expected to last until February 13, say they will do their best to keep the public informed about a change in events or schedules as a result of the protest.