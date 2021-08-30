Sunwing offering new weekly flights to 10 sun destinations this winter from Quebec City

Weekly flights to 10 different sun destinations will depart from Quebec City this November, just in time for the holidays.

Sunwing Airlines made the announcement on Monday morning, saying it will offer “convenient weekly flights” to different vacation spots from Jean Lesage International Airport.

The news follows a recent survey commissioned by the airline which revealed that 51% of Quebecers are planning a return to travel within the next 12 months. Of the respondents, 65% of Quebecers said they are interested in an all-inclusive vacation and 39% said they intend to travel during the upcoming holidays.

Flights for the 2021-2022 season from Quebec City will kick off on November 1, 2021, and will run weekly until April 25, 2022, with additional routes available from Montreal and Saguenay-Bagotville.

“The Québec market has been an integral part of our operations since Sunwing’s inaugural flights from the region in 2006, and our convenient flights are well-loved by consumers and travel agencies alike,” said Sunwing Quebec Vice President Sam Char. “By offering three Québécois gateways this season – Montreal, Quebec City and Saguenay-Bagotville – travellers will have even more options to choose from under our wing. We pride ourselves on offering frictionless travel experiences and look forward to helping make vacation dreams come true for another 15 years and beyond.”

The flight schedule from Quebec City will be as follows:

Between Québec City and Cayo Coco, Cuba – Sundays from November 7, 2021 until April 10, 2022; and Wednesdays from December 8, 2021 until April 20, 2022

– Sundays from November 7, 2021 until April 10, 2022; and Wednesdays from December 8, 2021 until April 20, 2022 Between Québec City and Holguin, Cuba – Sundays from December 5, 2021 until April 10, 2022

– Sundays from December 5, 2021 until April 10, 2022 Between Québec City and Cayo Santa Maria, Cuba -Saturdays from November 6, 2021 until April 9, 2022; and Wednesdays from December 8, 2021 until April 20, 2022

-Saturdays from November 6, 2021 until April 9, 2022; and Wednesdays from December 8, 2021 until April 20, 2022 Between Québec City and Varadero, Cuba – Mondays and Fridays from November 1, 2021 until April 25, 2022; and Wednesdays and Saturdays from December 8, 2021 until April 13, 2022

– Mondays and Fridays from November 1, 2021 until April 25, 2022; and Wednesdays and Saturdays from December 8, 2021 until April 13, 2022 Between Québec City and Cancun, Mexico – Fridays and Sundays from November 5, 2021 until April 24, 2022; and Mondays from November 22, 2021 until April 11, 2022

– Fridays and Sundays from November 5, 2021 until April 24, 2022; and Mondays from November 22, 2021 until April 11, 2022 Between Québec City and Mazatlán, Mexico – Tuesdays from December 14, 2021 until April 12, 2022

– Tuesdays from December 14, 2021 until April 12, 2022 Between Québec City and Puerto Vallarta, Mexico – Fridays from December 17, 2021 until April 15, 2022

– Fridays from December 17, 2021 until April 15, 2022 Between Québec City and Punta Cana, Dominican Republic – Thursdays and Saturdays from November 4, 2021 until April 21, 2022

– Thursdays and Saturdays from November 4, 2021 until April 21, 2022 Between Québec City and Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic – Tuesdays from December 2, 2021 until April 12, 2022

– Tuesdays from December 2, 2021 until April 12, 2022 Between Québec City and Miami, Florida – Saturdays from January 8, 2022 until April 16, 2022

In addition to flights from the capital, Quebecers will be able to explore 20 different destinations from Montréal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport, including the vacation hotspots of Los Cabos and St. Maarten, and four different destinations from Saguenay-Bagotville Airport.

Sunwing says it has more flights to the south than any other leisure carrier and offers convenient direct service from airports across Canada to the US, Caribbean, Mexico, and Central America.