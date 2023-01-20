Multiple Quebec cheeses recalled due to listeria contamination

Multiple surface-ripened soft and semi-soft cheeses from Quebec were recalled by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency on Thursday.

Products distributed by Le Fromage au Village Inc. such as Angelus, Le Casimir, Le Cendre de Notre-Dame and Melo-Dieux cheeses packages were pulled due to possible Listeria monocytogenes.

According to the CFIA, food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headaches, and neck stiffness.