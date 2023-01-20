Multiple Quebec cheeses recalled due to listeria contamination

Multiple surface-ripened soft and semi-soft cheeses from Quebec were recalled by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency on Thursday.
Products distributed by Le Fromage au Village Inc. such as Angelus, Le Casimir, Le Cendre de Notre-Dame and Melo-Dieux cheeses packages were pulled due to possible Listeria monocytogenes.
- You might also like:
- Montreal's rent has increased by more than 10% over past 12 months
- "Holiday hell": Many Canadians want airlines to face fines over recent travel chaos
According to the CFIA, food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headaches, and neck stiffness.
The recalled dairy products have been sold in Ontario, Quebec, and online, and may have also been distributed in other provinces and territories. As a general rule, people should not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute recalled products.
For more information on the recall, you can visit here.