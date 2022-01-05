Quebec reports nearly 40 COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours

On Wednesday, the Ministère de la Santé et des Services Sociaux reported 14,486 new COVID-19 cases in Quebec. The total number of cases in the province has increased to 680,308 since the pandemic began.

Public Health has also added 39 additional virus-related deaths over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the province to 11,820.

There are 1,750 people hospitalized in the province, an increase of 158 since Tuesday.

The total number of Intensive Care Unit (ICU) patients has increased by six over the past 24 hours, totalling 191 across the province.

Over 92,506 COVID-19 vaccines were administered in the province over the last day. Since December 2020, a total of 15,300,211 total vaccines have been distributed in Quebec.

As of January 4, Quebecers 55 years old and up can book booster shot appointments via the Clic Santé website — only if they have already received their second dose of a Health Canada-approved vaccine at least three months prior.