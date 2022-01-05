Quebec reports nearly 40 COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours
On Wednesday, the Ministère de la Santé et des Services Sociaux reported 14,486 new COVID-19 cases in Quebec. The total number of cases in the province has increased to 680,308 since the pandemic began.
#COVID19 – En date du 4 janvier, voici la situation au Québec: https://t.co/pwoUoaBgaF pic.twitter.com/8dDBRr3Ij1
— Santé Québec (@sante_qc) January 5, 2022
Public Health has also added 39 additional virus-related deaths over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the province to 11,820.
There are 1,750 people hospitalized in the province, an increase of 158 since Tuesday.
- You might also like:
- Nearly 450 Quebec hospital staff members test positive for COVID-19
- All Quebec SAQ and SQDCs to require COVID-19 vaccine passport: report
- Quebecers aged 55 and up can now get their COVID-19 booster shot
The total number of Intensive Care Unit (ICU) patients has increased by six over the past 24 hours, totalling 191 across the province.
Over 92,506 COVID-19 vaccines were administered in the province over the last day. Since December 2020, a total of 15,300,211 total vaccines have been distributed in Quebec.
As of January 4, Quebecers 55 years old and up can book booster shot appointments via the Clic Santé website — only if they have already received their second dose of a Health Canada-approved vaccine at least three months prior.