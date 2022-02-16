Nearly 50% of Canada’s medalists this year are Quebec-born athletes

Quebec-born athletes seem to be carrying Canada through the Winter Olympic Games.

Don’t believe us? Here’s some math to prove it.

Of the 23 Canadian medalists who have won gold, silver or bronze (some more than once) at the Beijing games, 11 have been from la belle province. That’s a little over 47%.

To be fair, this number shot up dramatically after the five-man short-track speed skating team won gold. Each member was from our neck of the woods.

In case you were curious, here is the current tally of Quebecers who have graced the Olympic podium this year:

Max Parrot – Snowboarding – Gold, Bronze

Valérie Maltais – Speed skating – Gold

Pascal Dion – Short track speed skating – Gold

Steven Dubois – Short track speed skating – Gold

Jordan Pierre-Gilles – Short track speed skating – Gold

Charles Hamelin – Short track speed skating – Gold

Maxime Laoun – Short track speed skating – Gold

Mikaël Kingsbury – Freestyle skiing – Silver

Éliot Grondin – Snowboarding – Silver

Kim Boutin – Short track speed skating – Bronze

Marion Thénault – Freestyle skiing – Bronze

Out of the 215 athletes Canada sent to compete at this year’s games, 56 were from Quebec.

So, according to our calculations, the province that is responsible for producing about a quarter of the athletes is winning nearly half the medals.

Not too shabby.

The best part is that there are still plenty of opportunities to take home even more before Sunday’s closing ceremonies.