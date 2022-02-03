Full list of 56 Quebec-born athletes competing at the 2022 Winter Olympics

Canada is sending 215 athletes to compete at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, and 56 are from Quebec.

Among them are gold-medalist snowboarder Sébastien Toutant and official flagbearer Marie-Philip Poulin, who both have the chance to be heroes on the world’s stage once again.

Suffice to say; la belle province will be getting plenty of shine at the games.

Canada will have plenty to prove as it looks to build on a performance at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics, where the team won 29 medals, including 11 gold, to finish third in the overall medal table.

So, if you needed one more reason to watch the Olympics, here’s the list of 56 athletes Quebec is sending to Team Canada for this year’s Winter Games:

Alpine skiing

Marie-Michèle Gagnon (Lac-Etchemin, Quebec)

Laurence St-Germain (St. Ferréol-les-Neiges, Quebec)

Biathlon

Jules Burnotte (Sherbrooke, Quebec)

Bobsleigh

Sam Giguere (Sherbrooke, Quebec)

Cross Country skiing

Olivia Bouffard Nesbitt (Morin Heights, Quebec)

Cendrine Browne (Saint-Jérôme, Quebec)

Antoine Cyr (Gatineau, Quebec)

Laura Leclair (Chelsea, Quebec)

Olivier Léveillé (Sherbrooke, Quebec)

Katherine Stewart-Jones (Chelsea, Quebec)

Figure skating

Laurence Fournier Beaudry (Greenfield Park, Quebec)

Vanessa James (Montreal, Quebec)

Zachary Lagha (St-Hubert, Quebec)

Marjorie Lajoie (Boucherville, Quebec)

Nikolaj Soerensen (Montreal, Quebec)

Freestyle skiing

Olivia Asselin (Lac-Beauport, Quebec)

Flavie Aumond (Lac-Beauport, Quebec)

Naomy Boudreau-Guertin (Boischatel, Quebec)

Chloé Dufour-Lapointe (Montreal, Quebec)

Justine Dufour-Lapointe (Montreal, Quebec)

Laurent Dumais (Quebec City, Quebec)

Miha Fontaine (Lac-Beauport, Quebec)

Lewis Irving (Quebec City, Quebec)

Mikaël Kingsbury (Deux-Montagnes, Quebec)

Émile Nadeau (Prévost, Quebec)

Marion Thénault (Sherbrooke, Quebec)

Édouard Therriault (Lorraine, Quebec)

Men’s hockey

Mark Barberio (Montreal, Quebec)

Jason Demers (Dorval, Quebec)

David Desharnais (Laurier-Station, Quebec)

Devon Levi (Dollard-des-Ormeaux, Quebec)

Maxim Noreau (Montreal, Quebec)

Women’s hockey

Mélodie Daoust (Valleyfield, Quebec)

Ann-Renée Desbiens (La Malbaie, Quebec)

Marie-Philip Poulin (Beauceville, Quebec)

Ski cross

Brittany Phelan (Mont-Tremblant, Quebec)

Snowboard

Sébastien Beaulieu (St-Ferréol-les-Neiges, Quebec)

Laurie Blouin (Quebec City, Quebec)

Arnaud Gaudet (Montcalm, Quebec)

Eliot Grondin (Sainte-Marie, Quebec)

Elizabeth Hosking (Longueuil, Quebec)

Jules Lefebvre (Montreal, Quebec)

Audrey McManiman (St-Ambroise-de-Kildare, Quebec)

Max Parrot (Bromont, Quebec)

Long track speed skating

Laurent Dubreuil (Lévis, Quebec)

Antoine Gélinas-Beaulieu (Sherbrooke, Quebec)

Valérie Maltais (Saguenay, Quebec)

Short track speed skating