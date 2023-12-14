QMJHL announces subtle change to league name

The QMJHL announced today that it’s making a minor word change when it comes to the official league name.

On Thursday, the easternmost branch of the Canadian Hockey League — the top junior hockey league in Canada — announced it was retiring the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League name effective immediately, to become the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League.

In French, the league remains known as the Ligue de hockey junior majeur du Québec, or LHJMQ.

In a release announcing the change, the league “wished to specifically incorporate the Maritimes within the league’s brand identity,” while also introducing an English logo, as the previous version had only been in French.

During today’s Assembly of Members, the #QMJHL passed a resolution to officially change the League's name from Quebec Major Junior Hockey League to Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League. An English logo was also unveiled 👇! DETAILS: https://t.co/romFxsx1Hz — QMJHL (@QMJHL) December 14, 2023

While 12 of the league’s 18 teams still play their home games in Quebec, six of the teams play in Maritimes markets — Acadie-Bathurst, Cape Breton, Charlottetown, Halifax, Moncton, and Saint John.

“Recognizing the immeasurable contributions of our six Maritimes-based franchises to the growth of our League has been of paramount importance since I have taken on the role of commissioner,” said QMJHL commissioner Mario Cecchini. “Out of respect for our clubs in the Maritimes and their fans, it has been a priority for me to include them in the name of the league. The vote to change the designation was unanimous.” Officially founded in 1969, the Quebec Remparts are the most recent league champions, who also went on to win the Memorial Cup as national champions earlier this year. In total, 15 QMJHL teams have won the Memorial Cup, including in each of the last four tournaments held, dating back to 2018.