This popular supermarket is getting its first Montreal location

Look out Montreal, because Btrust, a supermarket with a rich array of culturally diverse products and cuisines is opening its first location near you!

To celebrate the momentous occasion, the grand opening of Btrust’s LaSalle location is hosting spectacular deals and goodies that you certainly don’t want to miss out on.

Boasting a 17,000-square-foot store easily accessible from major highways like Autoroute 20 and 15, Btrust introduces you to the wonderful world of various culinary cultures and promote bringing such dishes to the dinner table.



Delivering a seamless shopping experience, you’ll be able to find your favourite spices, sauces, and tasty imported and trendy snacks at Btrust — not to mention fresh produce, premium meat, dairy, and other supermarket staples.

Along with its regular grocery sections, Btrust has high-quality fruits, live seafood, diverse beers and wines, and essential household departments. So whether you’re looking to take home instant food or want to surprise a special someone with a beautiful bouquet, you can get it all done in one stop.

Btrust’s Montreal location hosted its grand opening on March 1, and saw a huge line of eager customers waiting to celebrate. There was a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a Lion Dance performance, as well as some sweet deals for the first batch of customers — some still ongoing.

The first 2000 visitors can receive a free $50 coupon, and the first 300 purchases can get a free recycled bag. Plus, if you share this article on Facebook or Instagram and get 15 likes, you’ll get a $5 cash voucher!

With this new Btrust Supermarket location, you can get an assortment of different groceries from North America, China, Africa, Japan, and South Korea, alongside a rich selection of snacks from Southeast Asia. There’s never been a better time to stock up on the foods of your culture or learn and celebrate the cuisine of a culture different from your own!

Btrust prides itself on providing customers with a comfortable shopping environment thanks to staff trained to provide the best customer service, so don’t be shy!

Check out Btrust’s exclusive offers, and follow them on Facebook and Instagram for updates about exciting new deals.

Btrust Supermarket Grand Opening

When: March 1, 2024, 9:30 am to 10:15 am

Where: 9190 Rue Airlie, LaSalle, QC