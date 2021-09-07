Like movies themselves, good film scores often stick with us.

Whether it’s the audible impending doom that comes from Jaws’ iconic theme (dun-un dun-un…) or the wonderfully adventurous reprise of Pirates of the Caribbean, music can turn a good picture into a great one.

Lucky for Montrealers, the magic sounds of film will be making their way to the stage at Place des Arts next month in a production called Music at the movies.

The concert presented by the FILMHarmonic Orchestra and GFN Productions will feature live renditions of scores from iconic films like Gladiator, Schindler’s List, Downton Abbey, and more.

In a press release, concert organizers stated that “the objective of the FILMHarmonic is to attract the existing public for this type of musical performance and to develop a new inclusive audience of classical concert-goers across Canada.”

For tickets and more information

When: Saturday, October 2

Where: Place des Arts

Time: 4 pm and 7:30 pm

Price: from $44.99 to $129.74