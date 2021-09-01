NHL player PK Subban shared his meeting with tennis star Félix Auger-Aliassime on Tuesday evening.

The tweet, which featured photos of the duo at the US Open exchanging respective pieces of memorabilia, included a shoutout to Montreal and a message of encouragement in Auger-Aliassime’s native French.

I always take care of my Montréal family and they always take care of me👌🏿loin, allons-y 💨💨🎾! pic.twitter.com/FWjpTZBbdR — P.K. Subban (@PKSubban1) August 31, 2021

“I always take care of my Montréal family and they always take care of me,” Subban said on social media.

A member of the Montreal Canadiens for nine years, Subban has seemingly maintained his status as an ambassador for the city, largely due to his yearly visits and contributions to the Montreal Children’s Hospital.

Subban, who currently plays for the New Jersey Devils, was in attendance on Monday, August 30, when Auger-Aliassime advanced to the second round of the tournament after winning three tiebreaks against Russia’s Evgeny Donskoy.

The Quebec native’s next opponent will be Bernabe Zapata Miralles of Spain.

Auger-Aliassime is currently ranked 15th in men’s singles.