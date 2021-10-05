You can get tasty pink burgers in Montreal for the rest of the month

Montrealers can chow down on pink burgers all month in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

La Belle et La Boeuf, the Quebec premium cocktail and burger chain, is offering pink burgers for the rest of October, with part of the proceeds going towards the Fondation cancer du sein du Quebec.

The chain calls itself the “master of burgers” — using 100% certified Angus beef in all of their 20 different burger varieties on their menu, spread out across 14 locations in Quebec.

Burger prices range from $15.95 for the classic to $51.95 for the “Epic Burger” — a six-layer, quadruple beef patty topped with smoked bacon, fried KitKat, brie, and melted peanut butter.

Regardless of how crazy you plan to go with your burgers, the pink buns will be offered on all plates for the rest of the month, made with all-natural food colouring that won’t affect the taste of the burger itself.

La vie en rose, for a good cause!