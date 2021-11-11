What's open and closed in Montreal on Remembrance Day
Nov 11 2021, 2:13 pm
On November 11, Canadians across the nation will observe Remembrance Day.
Remembrance Day is not a statutory holiday in Quebec, but some businesses and government offices will still be closed on Thursday.
We’d always recommend calling the office, restaurant, or shop in question before leaving your house to make sure.
What’s closed
- All banks will be closed
- All federal and provincial government offices will be closed
- All post offices will be closed
What’s open
- SAQ liquor stores and SQDC cannabis shops will remain open
- Most restaurants will remain open
- Most grocery stores will remain open
- Most retail stores and malls will be open
- Most depanneurs will remain open
- Most pharmacies will remain open, especially larger chains like Jean Coutu and Pharmaprix
- Movie theatres and event venues will remain open
- Outdoor markets, including Atwater Market, Jean-Talon Market, and Maisonneuve Market will remain open
- Public transit will remain in operation
- Museums, activities, and science centres will remain open
- Garbage and recycling pickup will mostly continue as normal, call 311 if you have any questions or concerns