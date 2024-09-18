Oilers sign Mike Hoffman to pro tryout contract

The Edmonton Oilers opened their annual training camp with a surprising new addition.

On Wednesday, the team announced that they have signed forward forward Mike Hoffman to a professional tryout (PTO).

The #Oilers have signed forward Mike Hoffman to a professional tryout. The 34-year-old has recorded 228 goals & 259 assists in 745 career @NHL games. https://t.co/T8XfG1ZRMt — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) September 18, 2024

If his tryout results in a contract, Hoffman, 34, will bring a wealth of experience to Edmonton, having played 745 regular season games in the NHL, with 228 goals and 259 assists over his career. He’s also notched 11 goals and nine assists in 33 playoff appearances.

Selected by the Ottawa Senators in the fifth round (130th overall) of the 2009 NHL Draft, Hoffman has seen stints with the St. Louis Blues, Florida Panthers, Montreal Canadiens, and San Jose Sharks.

The Kitchener, Ontario, native netted 10 goals and 23 points in 66 games with the Sharks last year. His most productive season came with the Panthers in 2018-19 when he scored 36 goals and 70 points.

Coming off a heartbreaking loss in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final, the Oilers will try to lay the groundwork for another deep run this season. Edmonton will kick off their 2024-25 campaign at home on October 9 with a game against the Winnipeg Jets.