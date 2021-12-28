10 classy Montreal restaurants that are open on New Year's Eve

If you live in Montreal there’s a good chance that your New Year’s Eve plans have been cancelled or at least altered due to recent COVID regulations.

While the recent string of events has put a bit of a damper on the biggest party of the year, it doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy a nice evening. So why not get a little lavish at one of Montreal’s incredible eateries?

Keep in mind, restaurants in Montreal are required to close as of 10 pm, meaning you won’t be celebrating with champagne at any of these spots for midnight.

We’ve attached each spot’s website and phone number as we’d highly recommend making a reservation.

Address: 406 Rue Saint-Jacques

Hours: 5 – 10 pm

Phone: (514) 875-3896

Address: 298 Place d’Youville

Hours: 5 – 10 pm

Phone: (514) 282-1837

Address: 1232 rue de la Montagne

Hours: 5 – 9 pm

Phone:(438) 333-2363

Address: 1 Saint Paul Ouest

Hours: 1 – 10 pm

Phone: (514) 287-9582

Address: 89 rue de la Commune Est

Hours: 10 am – 10 pm

Phone:(514) 392-1649

Address: 1424 rue Stanley

Hours: 3 pm – 10 pm

Phone:(514) 281-6556

Address: 390 rue Saint Jacques

Hours: 7 pm – 10 pm

Phone: (514) 379-3553

Address: 124 rue Saint-Paul Ouest

Hours: 5 – 10 pm

Phone:(514) 788-4020

Address: 1440 Drummond

Hours: 12 pm – 10 pm

Phone:(514) 669-9243

Address: 420 Notre Dame Ouest

Hours: 5 pm – 10 pm

Phone:(514) 849-4424