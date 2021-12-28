10 classy Montreal restaurants that are open on New Year's Eve

If you live in Montreal there’s a good chance that your New Year’s Eve plans have been cancelled or at least altered due to recent COVID regulations.
While the recent string of events has put a bit of a damper on the biggest party of the year, it doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy a nice evening. So why not get a little lavish at one of Montreal’s incredible eateries?
Keep in mind, restaurants in Montreal are required to close as of 10 pm, meaning you won’t be celebrating with champagne at any of these spots for midnight.
- You might also like:
- Restaurant gift cards could save your favourite eatery this holiday season
- One of Montreal's most charming cafes opens new location in Griffintown
We’ve attached each spot’s website and phone number as we’d highly recommend making a reservation.
Monarque
View this post on Instagram
Address: 406 Rue Saint-Jacques
Hours: 5 – 10 pm
Phone: (514) 875-3896
Gibbys
View this post on Instagram
Address: 298 Place d’Youville
Hours: 5 – 10 pm
Phone: (514) 282-1837
LOV
View this post on Instagram
Address: 1232 rue de la Montagne
Hours: 5 – 9 pm
Phone:(438) 333-2363
Modavie
View this post on Instagram
Address: 1 Saint Paul Ouest
Hours: 1 – 10 pm
Phone: (514) 287-9582
Taverne Gaspar
View this post on Instagram
Address: 89 rue de la Commune Est
Hours: 10 am – 10 pm
Phone:(514) 392-1649
Deville Dinerbar
View this post on Instagram
Address: 1424 rue Stanley
Hours: 3 pm – 10 pm
Phone:(514) 281-6556
Bord’Elle Boutique Bar & Eatery
View this post on Instagram
Address: 390 rue Saint Jacques
Hours: 7 pm – 10 pm
Phone: (514) 379-3553
Méchant Boeuf
View this post on Instagram
Address: 124 rue Saint-Paul Ouest
Hours: 5 – 10 pm
Phone:(514) 788-4020
Bar George
View this post on Instagram
Address: 1440 Drummond
Hours: 12 pm – 10 pm
Phone:(514) 669-9243
Fish Bone
View this post on Instagram
Address: 420 Notre Dame Ouest
Hours: 5 pm – 10 pm
Phone:(514) 849-4424