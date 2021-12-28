FoodEvents

10 classy Montreal restaurants that are open on New Year's Eve

DH Montreal Staff
Dec 28 2021, 9:35 pm
@gibbysrestaurant, @tavernegaspar / Instagram

If you live in Montreal there’s a good chance that your New Year’s Eve plans have been cancelled or at least altered due to recent COVID regulations.

While the recent string of events has put a bit of a damper on the biggest party of the year, it doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy a nice evening. So why not get a little lavish at one of Montreal’s incredible eateries?

Keep in mind, restaurants in Montreal are required to close as of 10 pm, meaning you won’t be celebrating with champagne at any of these spots for midnight.

We’ve attached each spot’s website and phone number as we’d highly recommend making a reservation.

Monarque

 

Address: 406 Rue Saint-Jacques
Hours: 5 – 10 pm
Phone: (514) 875-3896

Gibbys

 

Address: 298 Place d’Youville
Hours: 5 – 10 pm
Phone: (514) 282-1837

LOV

 

Address: 1232 rue de la Montagne
Hours: 5 – 9 pm
Phone:(438) 333-2363

Modavie

 

Address: 1 Saint Paul Ouest
Hours: 1 – 10 pm
Phone: (514) 287-9582

Taverne Gaspar

 

Address: 89 rue de la Commune Est
Hours: 10 am – 10 pm
Phone:(514) 392-1649

Deville Dinerbar

 

Address: 1424 rue Stanley
Hours: 3 pm – 10 pm
Phone:(514) 281-6556

Bord’Elle Boutique Bar & Eatery

 

Address: 390 rue Saint Jacques
Hours: 7 pm – 10 pm
Phone: (514) 379-3553

Méchant Boeuf

 

Address: 124 rue Saint-Paul Ouest
Hours: 5 – 10 pm
Phone:(514) 788-4020

Bar George

 

Address: 1440 Drummond
Hours: 12 pm – 10 pm
Phone:(514) 669-9243

Fish Bone

 

Address: 420 Notre Dame Ouest
Hours: 5 pm – 10 pm
Phone:(514) 849-4424

