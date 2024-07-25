New details emerge about Canadiens documentary series

The Montreal Canadiens are a few months removed from their final game of last season, but you won’t have to wait so long to watch them again.

The Rebuild: Inside The Montreal Canadiens is a new Crave original documentary that showcases the team over the course of the 2023-24 season. It offers an inside look at the franchise, including game footage and exclusive access to just about every part of the history organization.

Today, Crave officially announced a release date for the series.

Hockey season is coming early this year 🏒 The Montreal Canadiens offer a glimpse into never-before-seen moments, both on and off the ice in the new Crave Original Docuseries #TheRebuild: Inside The Montreal Canadiens premiering September 18 on Crave. pic.twitter.com/J4XOfnLaCv — Crave (@CraveCanada) July 25, 2024

With the first one dropping on September 18, eight one-hour episodes will showcase the historic franchise as they aim to bring glory back to Montreal.

It comes out just five days before the team’s preseason opener, which is slated for September 23.

“This documentary series is a portrait of pure emotion, featuring unprecedented access to key players, stars, and icons from one of Canada’s most storied sports franchises,” said Suzane Landry, vice president of French-Language Content Development and Programming for Bell Media, said in a release back in June. “The series builds on the strength of Crave’s popular original docuseries, and aligns perfectly with our goal of delivering compelling, unique, and exclusive original content.”

It’s not clear yet if the episodes will all be dropping at once or rolled out either weekly or in groups.

“We are thrilled to be giving our fans exclusive access to our players, and to the people who make our team so compelling,” France Margaret Bélanger, president of Sports and Entertainment with Groupe CH, added. “From the dressing room to the board room, cameras capture a never-before-seen look at the inner workings of our organization. Real stories about our players, members of management, and staff are showcased. We are proud to be partnering with Bell Media and Groupe Fair-Play on this project and are excited to unveil this exciting series to Canadians when it launches later this year.”

Expect more news about the series to drop in the coming weeks.