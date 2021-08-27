It’s crazy to think that by this time next week, we’ll be in September (EEK!)

Until then, Netflix Canada is releasing a bunch of shows, some movies, and documentaries to keep you busy all weekend.

Because you know, outside is so overrated.

Don’t say we didn’t warn you, it might be an air conditioner and Netflix Canada type of weekend.

He’s All That reimagines the original plot of the 1999 teen classic She’s All That. The contemporary story follows an influencer (Addison Rae) who accepts a challenge to turn the school’s biggest loser (Tanner Buchanan) into prom king.

Titletown High

A sports reality series chronicling the lives, both on and off the field, of members of the Valdosta High School football team.

The McKellans are continuing their extended reunion with more laughs, joy, and Black family magic.

The never-before-seen story behind the prolific landscape artist and host of The Joy of Painting, Bob Ross.

In this thriller series, eight different points of view provide tantalizing clues to the perpetrator of a gruesome crime fuelled by social media.

John of God: The Crimes of a Spiritual Healer

Claiming to perform miracles, medium João Teixeira de Faria rises to international fame, before horrifying abuse is revealed by survivors and prosecutors.

Two budding hospitality entrepreneurs look to expand their empire by renovating an old motel in Ontario — just as the COVID-19 pandemic hits.

In the aftermath of tragedy, a teen finds herself at a memory disorder centre, where she bonds with other patients who have experienced similar traumas.

She’s back from the dead and has a newfound thirst for blood. Meanwhile, her family’s funeral parlour desperately needs more business. Hmm, what if…

In case you missed out, here’s what Netflix Canada released earlier this month:

At a major university, the first woman of colour to become chair tries to meet the dizzying demands and high expectations of a failing English department.

Everything Will Be Fine

After falling out of love, a husband and wife create unconventional rules to keep their family together for the sake of their daughter.

Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes

British serial killer Dennis Nilsen narrates his life and crimes via a series of chilling audiotapes recorded from his jail cell.

As the middle child and only boy in the large Loud family, Lincoln struggles to feel special, but this all changes when the family travels to Scotland.

Devoted family man Ray Cooper vows justice against the pharmaceutical company responsible for pulling a potentially life-saving drug from the market just before his wife (Adria Arjona) dies from cancer. But when his search for the truth leads to a deadly encounter that puts Ray and his daughter Rachel (Isabela Merced) in harm’s way, Ray’s mission turns into a quest for vengeance in order to protect the only family he has left.

Out of My League

Tired of swiping through the dating scene with her besties in tow, a charming yet awkward woman with a rare genetic disorder sets her sights on love.

Following a tragic car accident in Greece, Beckett, an American tourist, finds himself at the centre of a dangerous political conspiracy –– and on the run for his life.

A filmmaker heads to Hollywood in the early ’90s to make her movie, but tumbles down a hallucinatory rabbit hole of sex, magic, revenge — and kittens.

Ten years after losing the two people he loved most, a man finds himself plunged into another dizzying mystery when his girlfriend suddenly vanishes.

When Tony, the heart of the “Spy Racers” family, is captured by Russian arms dealers, the team travels to the South Pacific to save him and foil a plan to take over the world in the process.

In a world where humans and fearsome monsters live in an uneasy balance, young hunter Aiden fights to save his village from destruction by a dragon.

From amusement to awe, the nine human emotions of Indian aesthetic theory are explored in this anthology series.

A single mother breeds locusts as high-protein food, but has trouble getting them to reproduce — until she finds they have a taste for blood.

A music-loving kinkajou embarks on the journey of a lifetime to fulfill his destiny and deliver a love song for an old friend.

Twenty-five years after he made a deal with the French Secret Service to protect his son, an agent is forced out of hiding.