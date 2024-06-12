The National Bank Open is taking on a new format.

On Wednesday, Tennis Canada announced that multiple changes to the country’s premier tennis tournament would soon be adopted in order to grow the event.

For starters, next year’s tournaments in Toronto and Montreal will feature 96 singles instead of the usual 56. Meanwhile, starting in 2025, players in each city will compete over a 12-day span rather than the usual seven.

This status elevation will put the NBO in an exclusive group of six extended combined events on the WTA and ATP Tours, making the tournament’s format more similar to that of a Grand Slam.

“As Canadians, it’s great to see our home event getting even bigger and better,” said Canadian tennis star Leylah Fernandez in a Tennis Canada press release. “It’s always a highlight of the year to play at the National Bank Open in Montreal or Toronto, and I can’t wait to see the positive impact this new format will have on the fans, the cities and Canadian tennis.”

However, the new 12-day format will not be in place every year. It will only be used during non-Olympic years, with the tournament reverting to a seven-day schedule every four years.

Other notable changes to the National Bank Open’s new makeup include the following:

A one-day, 32-player qualifying format will be introduced beginning Saturday, July 26. Main draw action will start on Sunday, July 27, in both host cities.

The quarter-finals will take place over two days (Monday, August 4, and Tuesday, August 5) and will be played exclusively during night sessions. Meanwhile, the two semi-finals will be played during a night session on Wednesday, August 6.

The women’s and men’s finals will take place on Thursday, August 7, and the champions will be crowned during night sessions at Sobeys Stadium and Stade IGA.

Doubles will be extended from a draw of 28 teams to 32.

the expansion to a 12-day model will lead to an increase in prize money for women’s players from 2025 onwards.

Sticking to the old format for one more year, the upcoming NBO will be held from August 4 to 12 at IGA Stadium in Montreal and Sobey’s Stadium in Toronto.

Single-session and package tickets are currently available on the tournament’s website.