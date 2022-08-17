Businesswoman and supermodel Naomi Campbell will be making her way to Montreal next month.

On Wednesday it was revealed that Campbell was the newest addition to this year’s C2 Montréal speaker lineup. Previous editions of the annual conference focused on entrepreneurship and innovation have included speakers like Jane Fonda and Gwyneth Paltrow.

Since becoming a model at 15, Campbell has appeared on the cover of more than 1,000 magazines and participated in the fashion shows of the biggest fashion houses ranging from Christian Dior to Prada. Since then, she has lent her hand to multiple fundraising and non-profit initiatives. She also formed her own non-profit, Fashion For Relief, a charitable organization founded in 2005 that has raised funds for various environmental and humanitarian causes.

In addition to the English model, General Manager of Global Solutions for North America for TikTok Sandie Hawkins, President of Vanyer3 Avery Akkieni, Co-Founder of Futerra, Solitaire Townsend, Founder of Hinter Mauricio Padilla, CEO of Influential Ryan Detert and Co-Founder and COO of The Sandbox, Sébastien Borget will also be speaking.

Topics for this year’s C2 Montréal conference include:

Rethinking cities for people, business and entertainment

The future of work: From mindful leaders to innovative work perks

Sustainability for profit: When tech and business can advance the fight against climate change

Decrypting Web 3.0: Opportunities, innovations and challenges for decentralized and safe communities

Connecting with your community: Marketing and content creation strategies for sustained engagement

For the first time in its history, the event will also be partially accessible to the public for free, via the Place Ville Marie Esplanade at Nouveau Centre’s downtown Montréal site. People invited to come and take part in an outdoor site for free activities, located on the beautifully redesigned Esplanade of Place Ville Marie, and Fairmount Queen Elizabeth.

C2 Montréal will take place between the 26 and 28 of September.