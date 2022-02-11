Here's how the COVID-19 case counts in each Montreal borough add up
Feb 11 2022, 7:15 pm
Montreal has seen 275,186 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 5,262 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.
On Friday, Quebec public health reported 2,662 new COVID-19 cases in the province, totalling 891,951 since March 2020.
Montreal accounts for 38% of Quebec’s total cases and 40% of the province’s COVID-19 deaths (5,262 out of 13,656).
Here’s how Montreal’s 275,186 COVID-19 cases break down per borough, in descending order.
|Borough/District
|Number of cases since start of pandemic
|Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de- Grâce
|23,565
|Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension
|21,541
|Ahuntsic–Cartierville
|19,790
|Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve
|19,057
|Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux- Trembles
|17,547
|Rosemont–La Petite Patrie
|17,320
|Montréal-Nord
|15,089
|Saint-Laurent
|14,497
|Saint-Léonard
|14,191
|Plateau-Mont-Royal
|12,230
|Ville-Marie
|11,600
|LaSalle
|10,953
|Sud Ouest
|9,570
|Pierrefonds–Roxboro
|8,805
|Anjou
|6,795
|Lachine
|6,173
|Dollard-des-Ormeaux
|5,996
|*Territory to be confrmed*
|7,356
|Outremont
|2,741
|Pointe Claire
|2,772
|Mont Royal
|2,492
|L’Île-Bizard–Sainte-Geneviève
|2,313
|Dorval
|2,038
|Kirkland
|1,883
|Westmount
|1,855
|Beaconsfield
|1,477
|Hampstead
|997
|Montreal-Est
|638
|Montreal-Ouest
|536
|Saint-Anne-de-Bellevue
|428
|Baie-D’Urfé
|286
|Senneville
|81
*Montreal Public Health says home addresses are “currently being documented and therefore territories cannot be confirmed at this time.”
More breakdowns — including COVID-19 deaths by age and gender — can be found on the Santé Montreal website.