Here's how the COVID-19 case counts in each Montreal borough add up

Feb 11 2022, 7:15 pm
Montreal has seen 275,186 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 5,262 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

On Friday, Quebec public health reported 2,662 new COVID-19 cases in the province, totalling 891,951 since March 2020.

Montreal accounts for 38% of Quebec’s total cases and 40% of the province’s COVID-19 deaths (5,262 out of 13,656).

Here’s how Montreal’s 275,186 COVID-19 cases break down per borough, in descending order.

Borough/District Number of cases since start of pandemic
Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de- Grâce 23,565
Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension 21,541
Ahuntsic–Cartierville 19,790
Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve 19,057
Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux- Trembles 17,547
Rosemont–La Petite Patrie 17,320
Montréal-Nord 15,089
Saint-Laurent 14,497
Saint-Léonard 14,191
Plateau-Mont-Royal 12,230
Ville-Marie 11,600
LaSalle 10,953
Sud Ouest 9,570
Pierrefonds–Roxboro 8,805
Anjou 6,795
Lachine 6,173
Dollard-des-Ormeaux 5,996
*Territory to be confrmed* 7,356
Outremont 2,741
Pointe Claire 2,772
Mont Royal 2,492
L’Île-Bizard–Sainte-Geneviève 2,313
Dorval 2,038
Kirkland 1,883
Westmount 1,855
Beaconsfield 1,477
Hampstead 997
Montreal-Est 638
Montreal-Ouest 536
Saint-Anne-de-Bellevue 428
Baie-D’Urfé 286
Senneville 81

*Montreal Public Health says home addresses are “currently being documented and therefore territories cannot be confirmed at this time.”

More breakdowns — including COVID-19 deaths by age and gender — can be found on the Santé Montreal website.

