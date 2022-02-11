Here's how the COVID-19 case counts in each Montreal borough add up

Montreal has seen 275,186 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 5,262 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

On Friday, Quebec public health reported 2,662 new COVID-19 cases in the province, totalling 891,951 since March 2020.

Montreal accounts for 38% of Quebec’s total cases and 40% of the province’s COVID-19 deaths (5,262 out of 13,656).

Here’s how Montreal’s 275,186 COVID-19 cases break down per borough, in descending order.

Borough/District Number of cases since start of pandemic Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de- Grâce 23,565 Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension 21,541 Ahuntsic–Cartierville 19,790 Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve 19,057 Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux- Trembles 17,547 Rosemont–La Petite Patrie 17,320 Montréal-Nord 15,089 Saint-Laurent 14,497 Saint-Léonard 14,191 Plateau-Mont-Royal 12,230 Ville-Marie 11,600 LaSalle 10,953 Sud Ouest 9,570 Pierrefonds–Roxboro 8,805 Anjou 6,795 Lachine 6,173 Dollard-des-Ormeaux 5,996 *Territory to be confrmed* 7,356 Outremont 2,741 Pointe Claire 2,772 Mont Royal 2,492 L’Île-Bizard–Sainte-Geneviève 2,313 Dorval 2,038 Kirkland 1,883 Westmount 1,855 Beaconsfield 1,477 Hampstead 997 Montreal-Est 638 Montreal-Ouest 536 Saint-Anne-de-Bellevue 428 Baie-D’Urfé 286 Senneville 81

*Montreal Public Health says home addresses are “currently being documented and therefore territories cannot be confirmed at this time.”

More breakdowns — including COVID-19 deaths by age and gender — can be found on the Santé Montreal website.