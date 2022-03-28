Yes, it’s almost April. And yes, it’s also freezing.

But we shouldn’t get too discouraged by the icy dip in temperatures that hit Montreal on Monday. Meteorologists are in agreement that the cold spell won’t last long.

While the city will hit lows of minus 12℃ (feels like minus 20℃) throughout the first day of the workweek, things are expected to warm up gradually and then all at once by Thursday, which is a relief for those who are anxious to take part in spring activities.

While things will begin to warm up on Tuesday, we will likely remain below zero. But, sunshine and a high of 3℃ will follow on Wednesday.

After a steady climb upwards, Thursday will feature light rain and a high of 10℃. Strong wind gusts will make things feel like 7℃.

So while it’s not the heatwave many of us would have hoped for, temperatures will see a spike of nearly 30℃ in the coming days, which means we can finally stash that parka away.

For now.