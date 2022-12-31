Montreal is capping off the year with a weather warning.

Environment Canada has issued a fog advisory for the Montreal metropolitan area, calling for visibility to “significantly and suddenly” reduce to near zero throughout the day on Saturday.

“Widespread fog is expected” over the island and is expected to “gradually improve overnight Saturday night.”

The weather agency says travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations. “If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance,” says the advisory.

Environment Canada says fog advisories are issued when “near zero visibilities in fog are expected.”

The alert, issued just after 5 am on December 31, is in effect for the following areas:

Châteauguay – La Prairie area

Laval area

Longueuil – Varennes area

Montreal Island area

The weather is expected to hover above 0ºC for the first four days of 2023 in Montreal with negative temperatures only in the forecast as of January 5.