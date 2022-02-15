Montreal forecast calls for 20ºC temperature swing over next two days

Montreal is in for a cocktail of differing weather over the next 48 hours.

A special weather statement is currently in effect for the Montreal metropolitan area, calling for a “mixed bag of precipitations” that is slated to begin on Wednesday evening.

The weather agency says temperatures will be “much milder” than they have been in the past few days, with temperatures expected to reach nearly double-digit highs on Thursday, a 22ºC difference from Tuesday morning’s -15ºC.

Environment Canada attributed the changing weather patterns to a “large trough of low pressure” developing over the American Prairies. It is expected to hit Quebec on Wednesday and could persist through until Friday.

“Temperatures will begin to rise slowly Wednesday morning over Southern Quebec and will continue to rise above the freezing mark by a few degrees in the evening,” says the alert.

Depending on the track of the weather system, several areas could receive “significant amounts of rain or snow.” If the expected track remains, precipitation is expected to start as rain for the southernmost areas on Wednesday and gradually change to snow Thursday evening.

The agency warns that freezing rain is also possible during the transition from rain to snow but says the exact track of this low-pressure system “remains to be determined.”

Roads are also expected to be especially slippery Thursday evening for most parts of the St. Lawrence Valley and south of the river.

The alert, triggered at 7:44 am on Tuesday, is in effect for the following areas:

Châteauguay – La Prairie area

Laval area

Longueuil – Varennes area

Montréal Island area

Environment Canada urges citizens to continually monitor weather updates once an alert has been issued.