Sprung forward: The sun in Montreal will now set after 7 pm every night

Now that we’ve sprung forward, set our clocks ahead by an hour, and lost an hour of sleep, we can start appreciating some more daylight in Montreal.

And later sunsets.

As of this week, we’ll also have more hours of light than dark.

Weigh it out: we lost an hour but gained precious daylight.

Trevor, an amateur astronomer from Plateau Astro, tells Daily Hive that this time of year, Montrealers will gain about three minutes of daylight per day, roughly 20 minutes per week.

As of now, Trevor says the sun will set in Montreal no early than 7 pm every night over the next six months — until mid-September.

Montreal’s latest sunset will occur in the middle of June, near the Summer Solstice, the latest of which will happen at 8:47 pm ET.

While the first day of spring officially kicks off on March 20, it’s certainly starting to feel like winter is behind us, at least from a daylight perspective.

Daylight saving time ends this year at 2 am on Sunday, November 6.

Trevor started Plateau Astro as a hobby in 2017 but has since expanded to giving presentations, workshops, and tours to show Montrealers what they can see by looking up, which he says is “more than people think.”

For more local astronomy and to support Plateau Astro, check out Trevor’s Patreon and Instagram.