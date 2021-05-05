You're not a true Montrealer unless you've taken pics of your shoes at this metro station (PHOTOS)
Montreal is oozing with Instagram-worthy spots to go snap-heavy. But there’s one spot in the city that’s literally floored social media; the tiles at Lionel-Groulx metro.
Lionel-Groulx’s virtual location on Instagram consists of an impressive amount of people taking pictures of their shoes set against the colourful floor tiles at the popular metro station.
Is this a new (literal) underground trend that we’re only just discovering?
Judging by the Instagram posts, it’s clear that these artistic shots are something that quickly “groulx” on Montrealers.
Have you stopped to snap a pic of your shoes set against Lionel-Groulx’s iconic floor? Because you might have to if you want to consider yourself a true local.
Admittedly, it’s pretty hypnotic.
Here are some pics that really floored us across the gram.
