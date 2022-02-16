Montreal was the 13th most expensive rental city in Canada last month

Zumper.com just released its latest Canadian National Rent Report, which examines median rent prices across the 23 largest cities in the country.

Last month, Montréal ranked as the 13th most expensive Canadian city to rent in.

The price of one-bedroom apartments in Montreal increased by 3% to a median of $1,390. Meanwhile, two-bedroom units increased 2.9% to $1,800 a month.

Vancouver and Toronto have been deemed the two most expensive markets, with average rent prices for one-bedroom units at $2,200 and $1,840, respectively.

Saskatoon, Regina, and St. John’s are among the least expensive cities for rental properties in Canada.

Québec City also saw a substantial increase, as it moved up two spots to become the 21st most expensive city with one-bedroom rent up 4.6% to $910.

Visit the Zumper website for more details on Canada’s most and least expensive rental cities.