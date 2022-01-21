Montreal en photo: 22 spectacular shots of the city from the past week

Despite below-freezing temperatures, Montreal’s photographers have once again braved the elements to deliver some incredible shots of the city.
- You might also like:
- Photographer captures beautiful 4K aerial footage of Montreal from tiny plane (VIDEO)
- Olympic gold medalist snowboards through Montreal's wintry streets (VIDEO)
- "Paris of the North": how Montreal roared through Prohibition in the 1920s
From nature photography to candid urban portraits, here are some of our favourite shots of the city from the past week.
Be sure to use the #dailyhivemtl hashtag if you want to be featured in future photo roundups.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram