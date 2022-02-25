PhotosCurated

Montreal en photo: 20 seriously cool shots of the city from the past week

Feb 25 2022, 7:56 pm
messalisamuel/Instagram

Every week we feature over a dozen unique ways Montreal has been captured through the camera lens. And to no one’s surprise, this week’s Instagram submissions have wowed us once again.

From icy streets to enchanting sunsets, our local photographers have once again done us justice.

If you think you’ve got the eye, be sure to use the #dailyhivemtl hashtag on Instagram so you can be featured in future photo roundups.

But for now, here are 20 phenomenal shots of the city from the past week.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by LRE (@alexandre.marine)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sam (@messalisamuel)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by LRE (@alexandre.marine)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gary C. (@bonjourph0t0)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kenan (@k_photographyca)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hermes’ Wings (@__hermes__wings__)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Montreal Unscripted (@mtl_unscripted)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Daily Montreal (@dailymontreal)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vatsal (@_vatsal.21)

 

