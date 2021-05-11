When it comes to breakfast or dinner, not many meals are more versatile than pancakes.

Have them when you wake up or when you’re not in the mood for a traditional supper, you just can’t go wrong.

Thankfully, Montreal has a bunch of great options to choose from when you’re in the mood to devour pancakes. Coat them in some of the province’s own maple syrup and you’ve got yourself a time.

In delivery form and in-person (once restaurants reopen), here are the best places around the city to get your hands on some delicious pancakes.

And yes, now would be a good time to cue up that Jack Johnson song: “Maybe we could sleep in, make you banana pancakes…”

This popular Jewish diner in St-Henri dishes out some seriously scrumptious and fluffy pancakes. Their cottage cheese pancakes are sweet and savoury, you can’t go wrong.

Beautys Luncheonette is sadly temporarily closed because of you know what, but when life returns to normal, sprint into Beautys and grab the blueberry pancakes.

Maison Publique has a constantly evolving menu and they frequently have pancakes. Pair them with their tasty bacon, smoked salmon, whole wheat scone, some of their homemade jam and you won’t be disappointed.

Restaurant l’Avenue specializes in brunch, so we only have three words you’ll need to know for this trendy spot: carrot cake pancakes.

From the cheesy potatoes to the breakfast sandwiches, Allô! Mon Coco knows a thing or two when it comes to creating amazing breakfast dishes.

Dandy

Dandy is also temporarily closed but give their ricotta pillow-like pancakes some love, coated in maple brown butter sauce.

Aux Vivres

Our vegan pancake lovers should check out Aux Vivres, which offer a slew of great options, all loaded with fruits.