A massive Halal Ribfest is coming to Montreal this weekend

Calling all foodies — the huge Halal Ribfest is coming to Montreal for the first time, and it’s sure to be a delicious time.

The festival is embarking on a huge North American tour, hitting up spots like Vancouver, Calgary, several US states, and it just came to Toronto too. This weekend, it’s coming to Montreal’s Place Vertu.

The event — which takes place from Friday, August 4 to Sunday, August 6 — will see unique local vendors serving up some of the best halal food Quebec has to offer, from traditional southern barbecue to innovative street food.

As well as tons of incredible cuisine, guests can expect entertainment in the form of bouncy castles, magic shows, busker performances, carnival games and a Nasheed concert!

Plus, exciting giveaways, competitions, and challenges will be held throughout the weekend — so you could have the chance to take home some great prizes, too.

The Halal Ribfest is about more than just food — its goal is to celebrate North American diversity while being inclusive of all consumers, and offering an authentic (and delicious) halal experience for everyone.

Ready for a one-of-a-kind food festival experience? Tickets are available now, and Daily Hive readers can get 10% off their tickets by using code dailyhive10 when purchasing.

When: Friday, August 4 to Sunday, August 6

Where: Place Vertu — 3131 Boulevard Cote Vertu Ouest, Saint-Laurent, Quebec

Tickets: Starting at $11 for general admission, with various family and individual passes — Available here.