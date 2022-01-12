Which Quebec businesses are among the best places to work in Canada?

Glassdoor has just published a report that shows which Canadian employers have managed to successfully adapt to the changing times, with high ratings from their employees. The site, which allows current and former employees to review companies, released its annual list of the best places to work on Tuesday.

The list’s top 25 Canadian entries includes five Quebec-based companies.

Ranking results are based on the input of employees who voluntarily provide anonymous feedback by completing a company review about their job, work environment, and employer over the past year.

“The world of work is rapidly evolving, fuelled by the pandemic and now millions of workers re-evaluating their expectations of employers. This year’s Best Places to Work winners are leading the way by listening and responding to employee feedback and reimagining the employee experience to truly put their people first,” said Christian Sutherland-Wong, Glassdoor Chief Executive Officer, in a news release.

“It’s inspiring to see these employers step up during the pandemic to expand and grow company cultures where employees feel supported and valued in and out of work.”

According to Glassdoor, the five best companies to work for in Quebec, according to the list, are Desjardins, Ville de Montréal, Rio Tinto, Salesforce, and Levio.

The full list is as follows:

Company Rating: 4.4

“Diverse employer and growing inclusion adoption. Incredible team environment that is focused on collaboration. Positive mentorship culture.” — Dell Technologies Senior Manager (Toronto, ON)

Company Rating: 4.3

“Great team environment, lots of room for growth, competitive salary, great benefits, and they really care about their employees.” — Keg Restaurants Dining Room Manager (Scarborough, ON)

Company Rating: 4.3

“Roche is a great organization to work for. Talented people and an awesome work culture.” — Roche Data Manager (Mississauga, ON)

Company Rating: 4.3

“People centric company, focuses on employee all-round wellbeing. Flexible PTO.” — Ciena Embedded Software Engineer (Ottawa, ON)

Company Rating: 4.3

“Perks, great salary, benefits, great people, and amazing projects.” — Google Software Developer (Ottawa, ON)



Company Rating: 4.2

“Very flexible to work for; can work from home whenever you want. Very family oriented. Mind blowing extended health coverage.” — Cisco Systems Software Engineer (Ottawa, CA)

Company Rating: 4.2

“Great managers. Challenging work, but they really want to train you to succeed in your role. Above average salary. A growing company with a good reputation.” — Fortinet TAC Expert I (Burnaby, BC)



8. Desjardins

Company Rating: 4.2

“They encourage professional development. Provide good benefits and a flexible remote work environment.” — Desjardins Data Scientist (Quebec, QC)

Company Rating: 4.2

“Flexible work environment, top tier benefits, and many opportunities for growth and challenging work.” — SAP Senior Project Manager (Vancouver, BC)



10. Jazz Aviation

Company Rating: 4.2

“A great company to work for, they actually care about you. Good benefits and insurance!” — Jazz Aviation Flight Attendant (Calgary, AB)

Company Rating: 4.2

“Work/Life balance. Competitive pay. Collaborative work environment.” — D2L Senior Project Manager (Kitchener, ON)

Company Rating: 4.2

“Great leadership and structure that listens to employees’ concerns and addresses them in a timely manner.” — Export Development Canada Senior Associate (Ottawa, ON)

Company Rating: 4.1

“Great support for professional and personal growth, meaningful equity, diversity & inclusion programs, diverse and passionate teams, and varied project work.” — McElhanney Landscape Architect (Kamloops, BC)

Company Rating: 4.1

“Great colleagues and management; no silos. Very collaborative team environment.” — City of Mississauga Canada Environmental Manager (Mississauga, ON)

Company Rating: 4.1

“The best support system, great mentorship program, there is always someone to help you.” — eXpRealty Real Estate Agent (Surrey, BC)

Company Rating: 4.1

“Great work atmosphere even though it’s remote. High salary, great benefits, and understanding team.” — Microsoft Applications Developer (Winnipeg, MB)

Company Rating: 4.1

“Long View Systems is an exceptional company caring for their clients and equally so for their employees. Work-Life balance is something LV can be proud of.” — Long View Systems Senior Systems Consultant (Calgary, AB)

Company Rating: 4.1

“Awesome people. Great team. Good benefits and market salary mobility.” — Ville de Montréal Maintenance Planner (Montreal, QC)

Company Rating: 4.1

“Challenging Projects. Work life balance. Good compensation and great management.” — Rio Tinto Category Specialist (Montreal, QC)

Company Rating: 4.1

“Very knowledgeable co-workers, great management, very open lines of communications, management willing to listen and consider suggestions.” — Thomson Reuters Senior Project Manager (Toronto, ON)

Company Rating: 4.1

“Healthy working environment, no micro management, managers are very supportive and helpful, and long vacations.” — Banque Nationale du Canada/National Bank of Canada Branch Advisor (Toronto, ON)

Company Rating: 4.1

“Great WLB, great employee health, retirement and wellness benefits, employees are taken care of and listened to, fair compensation, still lots of room to move upward.” — Salesforce Account Executive GRB (Montreal, QC)

Company Rating: 4.1

“Great pay, great benefits and lots of opportunities.” — Enbridge Software Developer (Calgary, AB)

Company Rating: 4.1

“Supportive team, generous salary and opportunities.” — Levio Assignment Advisor (Quebec, QC)

Company Rating: 4.1

“Really takes care of its employees during times of crisis, and never had to worry about losing their jobs due to the pandemic.” — Apple Specialist (Sales) (Toronto, ON)