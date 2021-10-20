It’s rare to find a property that has equal parts livability and luxury, but when you do, it immediately achieves “dream home” status.

This tricky balance was achieved by a property currently for sale in Saint-Lambert. The $3.8 million, 4,270 square foot home has six bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a backyard oasis among a seemingly endless array of perks.

The house, described by its Engel & Völkers listing as “a magnificent Spanish style, three-storey detached home,” features a grand marble-tiled entrance that opens into a cross-hall

floor plan with two of the home’s impressive principal rooms.

The home is littered with early 20th century antiques that are tastefully placed among its more modern corners.

There are plenty of treasures to be found when one looks past the main rooms, such as a wine cellar, bar, gym, dome-shaped ceiling, walk-in closets to name a few.

For more information on the listing and additional photos, click here.