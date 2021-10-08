A look inside: $3.8M spacious family home in Île-des-Soeurs

This $3.8 million house, located in Île-des-Soeurs, is the ideal balance of luxury and coziness.

The six-bedroom, three-bathroom stunning executive home, located next to Golf Executif Montreal, is equipped with a two-car garage, hardwood floors, and a backyard oasis.

Along with a fully customized kitchen, the home boasts walk-in closets, crown mouldings, and a spectacular foyer brightened with light from both a chandelier and oversized

windows.

The 3,506 sq ft property’s Engel & Völkers Montréal listing describes it as “a magnificent presence within the most prestigious neighbourhood of Île-des-Soeurs.”

For more information on the listing and additional photos, click here.