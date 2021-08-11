Heat warning for Montreal remains in effect for third consecutive day

The heat warning for the Montreal metropolitan area has entered its third consecutive day.

Environment Canada says a “warm and humid air mass will affect the province of Quebec until Friday,” with temperatures expected to reach ‘feels like’ highs of 40ºC.

Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

In addition to the muggy daytime temperatures, it will remain warm and uncomfortable at night, with nighttime lows of 20ºC expected to persist until Friday as well.

The weather agency says high heat risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, and people working or exercising outdoors.

Environment Canada says effects of heat illness include swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heatstroke, and the worsening of certain health conditions.

Citizens are urged to drink plenty of water, stay in a cool place, and limit outdoor activity. The agency reminds locals to never leave people or pets inside parked vehicles.

The heat warning is in effect for the following areas:

Châteauguay – La Prairie area

Laval area

Longueuil – Varennes area

Montréal Island area

The rest of Wednesday is expected to bring periods of light rain and could reach ‘feels like’ highs of 32ºC. Thursday is expected to bring the risk of thunderstorms with humidex values potentially reaching 42ºC.

The forecast calls for the weather to cool down on Friday before reaching much more comfortable weather on the weekend.

Environment Canada urges citizens to continually monitor the weather updates once an alert has been issued.