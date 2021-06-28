Environment Canada has issued the first heat warning of the summer for Montreal and its surrounding areas, calling for humidex values that could reach the near 40s.

According to the weather agency, a “warm and humid air mass will persist until Tuesday” across the Montreal metropolitan area.

It currently feels like 35ºC in Montreal and is forecasted to hit 40ºC this afternoon.

Environment Canada says the risks are highest for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, and people working or exercising outdoors.

“Watch for the effects of heat illness: swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heatstroke, and the worsening of some health conditions,” says Environment Canada.

The agency urges people to drink plenty of water and stay in a cool place once a heat warning is issued.

The alert, issued in the early hours of Monday morning, is in effect for the following areas:

Châteauguay – La Prairie area

Laval area

Longueuil – Varennes area

Montréal Island area

Environment Canada asks citizens to monitor weather updates continually once an alert has been issued.